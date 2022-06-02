Inaugural 'dad-fest' being held in Cork City on Father's Day

Dads are being celebrated at the Marina Market this Father’s Day with a free ‘dad-fest’ being run at the popular venue from 1 – 8pm.

The inaugural 'Dad Rocks Family Fun Day' comes to the Marina Market this Father’s Day, Sunday, June,19.

Presented by Eventi Management and funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme Phase III and supported by Cork City Council’s Sports and Sustainability Section, the family fun day is celebrating all things father figures on Father’s Day.

The day of dad fun includes a raucous line-up of DJ Ian Richards, King K, One Horse Pony, Quangodelic, Harvey K and the Wrecking Crew, playing all your favourite classics on our outdoor music stage. The day will be filled with fun antics including Best Dad Jokes Competition hosted by the hilariously pompous ‘dad of the year’ Reggie from the Blackrock Road, an Air Guitar Competition and a DIY Dad Obstacle Course that will put dad skills to the ultimate test in a race against the clock!

Director of Eventi Management, Sinéad Dunphy said, “Dad Rocks is a true celebration of dads and father figures everywhere and promises entertainment and fun for all the family. We invite everyone to bring their dads, moms, grandads, grandmas, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and any other father figure in their life to come and enjoy their dedicated day with music, food and fun. We have a jam packed schedule for the day so there really is something for every kind of dad!”

Reggie, from the Blackrock Road and a dad himself, noted, “I'm no stranger to Dad humour. My own father pretended that we were moving to Ballinlough once, he thought it was hilarious. The prize will go to whoever can give me a belly laugh and 200 quid in used fivers. See you in Marina Market!”