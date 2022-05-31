Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:29

Cork's beach lifeguards ready to rock after training day in Youghal

The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.
Cork's beach lifeguards ready to rock after training day in Youghal

Beachguards will be on duty this summer weekends only in June, every day during July and August, and the first two weekends in September.

Roisin Burke

The beachguards that will be guarding Cork County Council beaches this summer were training hard in East Cork last weekend with guidance from the Irish Coast Guard.

The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.

The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.
The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.

Posting on the Cork Co Co Beachguards Facebook page the team said this training forms a crucial part of the pre-season preparation to provide an effective and professional Lifeguard Service for the public.

Training included station administration; First Aid and Basic Life Support with civil defence member and doctor Tony Lynch along with beach supervision and patrolling; board and tube rescues and simulated incidents; and familiarisation and procedure training with the Irish Coastguard.

Posting on the Cork Co Co Beachguards Facebook page the team said this training forms a crucial part of the pre-season preparation to provide an effective and professional Lifeguard Service for the public.

The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.
The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.

Beachguards will be on duty this summer weekends only in June, every day during July and August, and the first two weekends in September.

THe Cork County Council beachguard team thanked all the experts for assisting them over the weekend with their training including Dr Tony Lynch, Bernard Gallagher, Caroline Casey WSDO, Graham Kerr, Christine O'Flynn, Colm Doyle and Roisin O'Donovan 

“Training is vital before commencing duty this weekend and we are very grateful we had the opportunity to learn new skills before a busy summer on the beaches,” the team said.

Read More

West Cork boat tour guide shares footage of thousands of jellyfish

More in this section

West Cork boat tour guide shares footage of thousands of jellyfish West Cork boat tour guide shares footage of thousands of jellyfish
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Prolific shoplifter jailed for latest offence of stealing three bottles of vodka
Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend
west corkeast corkcorkcork beaches
<p>Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for the June bank holiday weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for June bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more