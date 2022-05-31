Cork's beach lifeguards ready to rock after training day in Youghal

The beachguards that will be guarding Cork County Council beaches this summer were training hard in East Cork last weekend with guidance from the Irish Coast Guard.

The Cork County Council beachguard teams from across the coastal county had induction training at Front Strand, Youghal last Saturday.

Posting on the Cork Co Co Beachguards Facebook page the team said this training forms a crucial part of the pre-season preparation to provide an effective and professional Lifeguard Service for the public.

Training included station administration; First Aid and Basic Life Support with civil defence member and doctor Tony Lynch along with beach supervision and patrolling; board and tube rescues and simulated incidents; and familiarisation and procedure training with the Irish Coastguard.

Beachguards will be on duty this summer weekends only in June, every day during July and August, and the first two weekends in September.

THe Cork County Council beachguard team thanked all the experts for assisting them over the weekend with their training including Dr Tony Lynch, Bernard Gallagher, Caroline Casey WSDO, Graham Kerr, Christine O'Flynn, Colm Doyle and Roisin O'Donovan

“Training is vital before commencing duty this weekend and we are very grateful we had the opportunity to learn new skills before a busy summer on the beaches,” the team said.