Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:03

West Cork boat tour guide shares footage of thousands of jellyfish

The family owned business operate close-up coastal sightseeing boat trips around Carbery's Hundred Isles in West Cork, captured footage of thousands of By-the-wind sailor Jellyfish.
West Cork boat tour guide shares footage of thousands of jellyfish

The family owned business operate close-up coastal sightseeing boat trips around Carbery's Hundred Isles in West Cork, captured footage of thousands of By-the-wind sailor Jellyfish. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

A unique sight was captured by Baltimore Sea Safari on a boat tour over the weekend.

The family-owned business which operates close-up coastal sightseeing boat trips around Carbery's Hundred Isles in West Cork, captured footage of thousands of By-the-wind sailor Jellyfish.

Baltimore Sea Safari runs whale, dolphin, porpoise, seal and basking shark with close-up coastal sightseeing boat tours from Baltimore in West Cork, Ireland.

By-the-Wind Sailor are similar to the Portuguese Man O'War as they are not true jellyfish and they are made up of a colony of tiny individual animals.

They are called 'by-the-wind-sailor' because of their long sail that is attached to the body of the organism.

Read More

'Like someone with lung cancer walking in with a cigarette': Cork consultant warns of tanning dangers

According to The Wildlife Trusts these small organisms are made up of a deep bluey purple oval disc, known as a float with a thin, semi-circular fin (the sail) attached diagonally across the top of the float and tiny short tentacles hanging down from the float into the water below.

The sail is important as it allows the organism to catch the wind and travel on ocean currents. The 'jellyfish' then uses it's stinging tentacles to prey on young fish and other small animals while it travels. Their venom is considered harmless to human beings.

 These organisms are often washed up on beaches in their hundreds, or sometimes even thousands, after stormy winter weather.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Prolific shoplifter jailed for latest offence of stealing three bottles of vodka
Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend
Tui financials Cork passengers shocked by last-minute holiday cancellation
west corkcork
<p>Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for the June bank holiday weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for June bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more