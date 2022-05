The business community of Cork city has welcomed the return of a string of Live at the Marquee gigs this summer.

President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy Centra stores said it is “absolutely fantastic” for the local businesses community.

Speaking to The Echo, he said: “The return of the Marquee is absolutely fantastic for Cork City and indeed Cork City centre and other areas such as Douglas, Ballinlough, Ballintemple and Blackrock Village and it’s going to be great for hospitality and other businesses in the area and it’s super to have it back.

“I’m absolutely delighted and the CBA is delighted that this is coming and we hope that it will be here for a few more years.”

Cork City and county chairperson of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and owner of The Castle Inn Michael O’Donovan said that publicans are looking forward to entertaining people during their time in Cork for the gigs.

“This is something that hasn’t taken place in two years so there’s pent-up demand for people to get out and socialise.

“For the pub trade, this is a huge boost for us for the next four to five weeks while the Marquee goes on. Ticket sales are pretty good so we’re looking forward to welcoming people, showing them a good time, and entertaining them while they’re here to spend their money for a night out.

“We’ll have the Marquee and then we’ll roll into the concerts in Musgrave Park so the next 10 weeks ahead will be very enjoyable in Cork with the number of concerts taking place,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan said that pubs are still hampered by people working from home and not going for after-work pints which he said is usually “the bread and butter” of business, particularly in the summer months. He said that the concerts should improve the situation for those in the hospitality industry, as well as taxi drivers, bus drivers, accommodation providers, and other business owners.

Owner of Koto Restaurant in the city centre Jeff Safar Hamidi said that he and his staff are really excited to see the return of Live at the Marquee. “We’re looking forward to seeing the crowds and the buzz that it attracts to the city as friends and family eat and drink before the concerts.

“It’s a vote of confidence for the city and the surrounding region and hopefully will attract more and more acts and events every year,”

Meanwhile, Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Sodeau weighed in on how business owners can best keep people safe from the spread of the Covid-19 virus in large crowds.

“The best they can do is what public premises did at the non-lockdown height of the Covid outbreak. That is to get people outside but if inside mixing is necessary then top-quality ventilation and air filtration systems are a must-have.

“Just opening windows, especially if the business is sited on a busy traffic street, is not good. There’s no real barrier for polluted air between outdoors and indoors,” he said.