Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 15:32

Almost 3,000 Ukrainians living in Cork according to CSO figures

As of 22 May, 33,151 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine, and 2,959 of those arrivals are now in Cork.
The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine fly over Cork City Hall at Anglesea Street as the people of Cork stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Cork and Ireland.

Ellen O'Regan

There are almost 3,000 Ukrainian people now living in Cork, as the CSO has released the first statistics on arrivals from Ukraine.

One in three people (29%) arriving into Ireland from Ukraine are under 14 years of age.

Just under half of arrivals (48%) are women aged 20 and over, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 38% of arrivals.

The most common category of people arriving into the country, 14,271 people or 43%, fall under “One parent with children”.

26,101 individuals, adults and children, are benefitting from some kind of welfare support.

In Cork, the single Local Election area that has seen the largest influx of Ukrainian people is Midleton, where 597 people have are now living who have come from Ukraine.

Cork city, made up five separate LEA’s, has welcomed 991 people from Ukraine, with the largest cohort of 457 settled in Cork City South Central.

CORK LEA BREAKDOWN NUMBER OF UKRAINIAN ARRIVALS 

  • Kanturk: 75 
  • Fermoy: 121 
  • Midleton: 597 
  • Carrigaline: 51 
  • Cobh: 57 
  • Bandon-Kinsale: 266 
  • Bantry-West Cork: 64 
  • Skibberreen-West Cork: 225 
  • Macroom: 328 
  • Mallow: 184 
  • Cork City North West: 201 
  • Cork City North East: 148 
  • Cork City South East: 90 
  • Cork City South Central: 457 
  • Cork City South West: 95 

Total:2,959 

Nationally, North Inner City Dublin has seen the largest influx of Ukrainain people, with 1,156 individuals now living in the area.

The data includes a breakdown of the number of Ukrainian people who arrived into each Local Election area (LEA), using data from addresses used by people arriving to avail of support and services from the Department of Social Protection.

Commenting on the release, Karola Graupner, Statistician, said that this is the first publication from the CSO to provide insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection. Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs… Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%,” she said.

