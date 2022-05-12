Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital

Cork City Fire Service are at the scene of their third Road Traffic Collision (RTC) this morning.

Crews from Anglesea Street are currently dealing with a collision on Glasheen Road and have asked motorists to use caution on approach.

This is the third crash the emergency services have attended this morning.

They have already been at two early morning collisions near Ovens and Farnanes, where hydraulic cutting equipment was used to extricate patients.

Gardaí have outlined the N22 is closed around Ovens and Farnanes as investigations are ongoing into the two crashes.

THe first crash occurred at 7.30am. Gardaí attended the crash along with Cork City Fire Service on the N22, Garryhesta.

One female in her late teens was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries.

Gardaí have said these injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Following this incident, Gardaí attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N22, Farran, Co. Cork at approximately 8:35am.

Gardaí have said the road is currently closed and investigations are currently ongoing for both incidents.