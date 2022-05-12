Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:32

Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital

Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Glasheen Road and have asked motorists to use caution on approach.
Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital

Cork City Fire Service are on the scene of their third Road Traffic Collision this morning. May 12 2022

Roisin Burke

Cork City Fire Service are at the scene of their third Road Traffic Collision (RTC) this morning.

Crews from Anglesea Street are currently dealing with a collision on Glasheen Road and have asked motorists to use caution on approach.

This is the third crash the emergency services have attended this morning.

They have already been at two early morning collisions near Ovens and Farnanes, where hydraulic cutting equipment was used to extricate patients.

Read More

Cork rents up 10% in a year; DAFT calculates rent for a one-bed flat now more than double mortgage payment for same property

Gardaí have outlined the N22 is closed around Ovens and Farnanes as investigations are ongoing into the two crashes.

THe first crash occurred at 7.30am. Gardaí attended the crash along with Cork City Fire Service on the N22, Garryhesta.

One female in her late teens was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries.

Gardaí have said these injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Following this incident, Gardaí attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N22, Farran, Co. Cork at approximately 8:35am.

Gardaí have said the road is currently closed and investigations are currently ongoing for both incidents.

More in this section

RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project  RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project 
'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale  'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale 
Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin
corkcork city fireemergency servicescork city centre
<p>The festival will provide a platform for young people to showcase music performances, art and drama, sport and other activities and it is open to the public. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Marina Market to host inaugural youth festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more