Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 11:45

Volvo Cork Week sets sail for Cork Harbour this summer 

"The Royal Cork Yacht Club is the oldest sailing club in the world - it all began here –and is a huge part of Cork harbour’s history that we are all very proud of.” 
Volvo Cork Week sets sail for Cork Harbour this summer 

The sailing regatta will hold special significance this year, as the Royal Cork Yacht Club marks its tricentenary celebrations as the oldest yacht club in the world. Ross Deasy, Co-Chair Volvo Cork Week, Annamarie Fegan, Co-Chair Volvo Cork Week, Minister Simon Coveney TD, Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Mark Whitaker, JPMG, David Thomas, MD Volvo Car Ireland and Gavin Deane, Royal Cork Yacht Club pictured at the launch of Volvo Cork Week 2022. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy 

Ellen O'Regan

The world renowned Volvo Cork Week regatta is set to return to Cork Harbour this July, attracting international visitors and vessels alike. 

The sailing regatta will hold special significance this year, as the Royal Cork Yacht Club marks its tricentenary celebrations as the oldest yacht club in the world, which were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The regatta includes four championship events, the famous Beaufort Cup race around the Fastnet Rock, as well as the 1720 European Championships, the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) National Championships, and the Dragons South Coast Championships.

Gillian Coughlan,Minister Simon Coveney TD, Naoise and Caoimhe Kinnerk O’Leary pictured at the launch of Volvo Cork Week 2022. 
Gillian Coughlan,Minister Simon Coveney TD, Naoise and Caoimhe Kinnerk O’Leary pictured at the launch of Volvo Cork Week 2022. 

This year’s Volvo Cork Week will also feature a new Classic Yacht Regatta. Classic yachts from around the world, including the famous 37-foot classic yacht Persephone, the 1919 classic Erin, and the 1957 luxury yacht Shamrock will partake in three days of racing.

Racing will take place from 11 to 15 July, with viewing points around the harbour including Camden and the Church Bay in Crosshaven, the new Haulbowline Island Amenity Park, Ringaskddy, and Cobh promenade.

Off the water, the week will kick off with a Family Day on Sunday 10 July, across the whole village of Crosshaven, including the famous Pipers Fun Fair and boat trips from Hugh Coveney Pier on the Cailin Or. There will also be a Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch in aid of the Crosshaven RNLI on 13 July. 

Kieran O’ Connell, Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club said he was honoured to welcome sailors back to Cork Harbour for an “exceptional week of sailing” after a four-year absence.

“We have a fantastic family day planned for everyone in Cork to enjoy, and I’m delighted that four of our own Irish Olympic hopefuls will be participating. 

"We have a packed schedule on and off the water,” he said.

Minister Simon Coveney, who plans to take part in the Beaufort Cup, officially launched the regatta this week.

“Events like this that attract visitors from around the world are very important for Ireland, as they are an opportunity to showcase our beautiful marine resource, particularly here in Cork Harbour, the second biggest natural harbour in the world. 

"The Royal Cork Yacht Club is the oldest sailing club in the world - it all began here –and is a huge part of Cork harbour’s history that we are all very proud of.” 

Read More

Cork's coastal 'Hell Week' artillery fort opens to visitors after two year break

More in this section

Wet and windy for the week, but fingers crossed for a warmer weekend Wet and windy for the week, but fingers crossed for a warmer weekend
Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer
Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees
cork harbourmaritime cork
<p>The fort may also be of interest to fans of the TV series Ultimate Hell Week, which is currently showing on RTÉ 2 on Thursday evenings, where contestants endure Special Forces Training at the fort.</p>

Cork's coastal 'Hell Week' artillery fort opens to visitors after two year break

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more