Cork's coastal 'Hell Week' artillery fort opens to visitors after two year break

After a long enforced closure, Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven will reopen to visitors this summer season from May 28.

This will be the first time the 16th century coastal artillery fort is open to the public in two years, following closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Camden Fort Meagher, overlooking Cork Harbour, is steeped in history, having played a significant role for 400 years as a strategic defensive position.

Large structures on the surface hide the bulk of the fort beneath, with 65% of it located underground.

The fort may also be of interest to fans of the TV series Ultimate Hell Week, which is currently showing on RTÉ 2 on Thursday evenings, where contestants endure Special Forces Training at the fort.

Despite the gruelling training taking place there now, the Defence Forces no longer own the fort, with ownership having been transferred to Cork County Council in 1989.

The site was restored and subsequently opened to visitors in 2011. The Council established Camden Fort Meagher Developments Designated Activity Company (DAC) in 2016 to develop the location into a year-round tourist attraction and multipurpose venue. The running of the fort is assisted by a team of dedicated volunteers who welcome guests with an interest in knowing more about the history and strategic significance of this iconic location in Cork Harbour.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed news of the reopening.

“Cork Harbour is home to incredible scenery, history and communities, and all of that comes together in Camden Fort Meagher. Guests are treated to stunning architecture, a rich history, beautiful views and the incredible hospitality and knowledge of passionate volunteers.

Whether you’d like to walk through 400 years of history or enjoy a relaxing cup of tea overlooking the harbour, this destination is a must for anyone visiting Cork.”

The fort and tearooms are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from May 28.

Further details on planned events and re-enactments are available online.