Cork town celebrates €1m Lotto win

THE Cork lotto player who won €1 million in the recent National Lottery's Daily Millions draw purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at W&H O’Keefe Newsagents on the Main Street in Mallow.

Cork’s newest millionaire who has yet to come forward officially become the 16th National Lottery millionaire of 2022 following yesterday’s top prize win of €1 million in Thursday’s 2pm draw.

Ray Kirby, owner of the family-run store said:

"What a call to get from the National Lottery. This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold. It is very exciting. We have quite a lot of locals who come into us regularly so you never know, it could be someone from the area who won which would be great,” he said.

Mr Kirby said there will be a ‘great buzz’ around the town heading into the bank holiday weekend.

“We have already had a few customers in checking their tickets this morning and I reckon as soon as word spreads, we will have even more in."

"There will be a great buzz around the place now heading into the bank holiday weekend."

The Kirby family, Nora Kirby, Ray Kirby, Sarah Orr National Lottery, Todd Kirby, Anna Kirby, and Eileen Kirby at W&H O’Keefe Newsagents. Pic: Gerard McCarthy/Mac Innes Photography

“We are encouraging all of our Daily Millions players in Cork to check their tickets carefully after a rebel county player won the top prize of €1 million in Thursday afternoon’s 2pm draw," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

For now, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They are also encouraged to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The winning numbers for the draw were: 20, 23, 25, 33, 36, 39 and the bonus number was 04.

The Daily Million draw takes place twice a day and tickets cost €1 each.