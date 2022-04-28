Cork lotto player wins €1 million

A CORK lotto player has won €1 million in the National Lottery's Daily Millions draw.

It has been revealed that the winning ticket of today's 2pm draw was purchased in the rebel county, with further details of the store's location to be announced in the coming days.

For now, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They should also contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The winning numbers for the draw were: 20, 23, 25, 33, 36, 39 and the bonus was 04.

“We are encouraging all of our Daily Millions players in Cork to check their tickets carefully today after a rebel county player won the top prize of €1 million in this afternoon’s 2pm draw," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"The winner has taken the title of fourth Daily Million top prize winner of 2022. They have also become the fourth National Lottery millionaire from Cork so far this year.

"This afternoon’s winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”

The Daily Million draw takes place twice a day and tickets cost €1 each.