Pictures: Event marks 100 years of Gardaí in Cork West

A free public event was organised on Sunday by An Garda Síochána to remember the first ever members of the Cork West Garda Division.

The special centenary event began at the main pier in Kinsale at 1pm, where gardaí docked a boat to replicate how the members first landed in the town 100 years ago.

An ecumenical service then took place at Saint John De Baptiste Church, followed by a march led by the Garda Ceremonial Unit.

Members of the Kinsale Station Party, along with Asst Commission er Michael Finn and Chief Supt Con Cadogan pictured at the Kinsale Garda Siochana 100th anniversary celebrations in Kinsale. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Serving and retired Gardaí participated in the march, along with other representatives of the Emergency Services and Defence Forces.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan told The Echo it was a great day in Kinsale with the sun shining.

“Over 100 retired Gardaí attended the ceremony, of which the oldest was Roger O’Donoghue, 97, who served in Kinsale from 1941 to 1944.”

He said there was a good atmosphere at the event and it was very well attended.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan and Mayor Cork County Cllr Gillian Coughlan pictured with the plaque which was unveiled at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale marking the 100th anniversary of the Garda Siochana in Kinsale.. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn laid a memorial wreath at Kinsale Garda Station where the national anthem played and, to finish the day, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan made an address at the Temperance Hall.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, also unveiled a commemorative centenary plaque on behalf of the people of Kinsale.

“I congratulate the Gardaí on a magnificent occasion and wish them well into the future.”

Mayor Cork County Cllr Gillian Coughlan meets with Asst Commissioner Michael Finn; Chief Supt Con Cadogan and Garda Tom Daly wearing a Garda uniform from 1922 marking the 100th anniversary of the Kinsale Garda Siochana in Kinsale. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Inspector Ian O’Callaghan told The Echo that the day of remembrance was one of the division’s flagship commemoration events for 2022.

“The first members landed in Kinsale on the 13th of November 1922 and there were six men: one sergeant and five guards. They landed by boat having come down the Bandon River, which really shows the backdrop at the time,” Insp O’Callaghan said.

“The Civil War was going on, so the road infrastructure may have been damaged or it may have been deemed as the safest way to get them there."