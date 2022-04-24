Cork prepares to welcome New Jersey Governor 

A warm welcome is being prepared in Cork for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy who will lead a trade delegation to Ireland next week including a stop in Cork City to explore the potential for strengthening business ties between New Jersey and the Cork region.

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy will visit the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher at City Hall before the Governor embarks on a series of high-level engagements with representatives of the business, academic and scientific communities in Cork City.

Governor Murphy’s itinerary includes a meeting with Cork Chamber of Commerce, a tour of UCC laboratories and a discussion on clean energy, hosted by ORSTED, a clean energy company with offices based in Cork.

Governor Murphy has a particular interest in clean energy technologies, having led on the development of offshore wind energy solutions in New Jersey throughout his time in office.

Separately, First Lady Mrs. Murphy will meet with Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus, representatives of IWish and will visit a local girls’ school and Cork University Maternity Hospital whilst in Cork.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “I am looking forward to welcoming Governor Murphy and First Lady Mrs. Murphy to Cork City. Cork is the fastest growing city in the country, experiencing a huge level of investment on a national and international level, there is a confidence in our city and the region that is backed up by Government commitment of €2 billion spend in improving infrastructure and public realm that ensures Cork will be the city of choice for those looking to invest internationally. I welcome the opportunity to explore strengthening our ties with New Jersey.”

Governor Murphy said: “As Ireland continues to position itself as a global leader in key areas such as technology and life sciences, we want to ensure that New Jersey is the leading choice for companies looking to expand and flourish”.

“New Jersey’s innovation economy is thriving and ripe for investment, and I am excited to make the case that our state is the best place for economic growth. By deepening our cultural and economic ties with Ireland, we have the opportunity to grow our economy and generate good-paying jobs for our residents. As an Irish-American, I am proud to visit Ireland and showcase New Jersey as the best place in the country for business investments and growth.”