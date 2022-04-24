Pictures: Cork businesses recognised at awards ceremony 

Sheena’s Boutique and SoHo Bar Group claimed the top awards at the Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’, which were held at a glittering black tie gala event in Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel on Saturday, April 23.

Sheena's Boutique claimed SME of the Year, with SoHo Bar Group recognised as large business of the year.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council was named Champion of Cork for their outstanding contribution to the city, for their proactive response to changing business requirements during the pandemic such as outdoor dining and social distancing.

The event, which was MC’d by broadcast legend Bobby Kerr, was attended by the Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, CEO of Cork City Council Ann Doherty, a string of dignitaries, and over 350 members of Cork’s business community.

The CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards, which are run in partnership with JCD, Centra, Peninsula and The Irish Examiner, recognise the value and achievement of Cork businesses who survived and innovated over the past year and those who have contributed to or promoted the enhancement of the commercial, cultural or civic life of Cork. The aim is to encourage business excellence in the city.

Other award winners on the evening included O’Connor Bros Funeral Home who accepted Best Cork Family Business Award, while Cool Running Events won Best in Tourism Arts and Events for their Alpine Skate Trail in Fota.

Best Cork Hotel was presented to The Imperial Hotel for their innovation around sustainability and their new cocktail bar Sketch, Best Cork VFI Pub went to Dwyer’s of Cork, Best Cork Restaurant was picked up by Oak Fire Pizza, and 5 Points Cafe won in their category for Best Café.

Foley’s Plumbing Ltd was recognized as the Best Professional Services Business, while Crawford Art Gallery picked up the Best in Digital award for their creativity online over the past year. Café Moody Vin won the Best New Cork Business Award. The Sustainable Business Innovation award went to Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place for their Saoirse Ethnic Hands on Deck Social Enterprise.

Each winner was given the opportunity to make a fun or inspiring five-word speech at the dinner.

Guests enjoyed a five-course ‘Taste of Cork” dinner, which was an innovative chef collaboration between Cork’s Vienna Woods, Cork International Hotel, Hayfield Manor, The Trident Hotel and The Blue Haven Collection Kinsale. It showcased the wealth of producers and growers in the Cork region, and was paired with a selection of wines sponsored by Centra.

Speaking on the night, President of the Cork Business Association Kevin Herlihy, said, “Our awards night is a celebration of the Cork business community who are driving our local economy. It’s a celebration of businesses who go above and beyond, and it’s a celebration of employers, proud employees and ambassadors of our community.

“I would like to congratulate each finalist and winner, as these are the people who are at the beating heart of our city, driving our local economy. Each and every one of them demonstrated innovation, perseverance or overcame extreme challenges presented to them in the past year. We managed to ride the storm and emerge after Covid a brighter and a better city that will stand to us for years to come.

Kevin continued, “We now need to be ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Cork needs to be a city that is liveable, inclusive and progressive. A city that brings us to the “15 minute” model. Cork needs its residents to be able to live, work, socialise and do most of their everyday needs within 15 minutes’ walk or cycle from their home.”