Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

West Cork Gardaí to celebrate 100 years of service today

The special centenary event will begin at the main pier in Kinsale at 1pm, where gardaí will dock a boat to replicate how the members first landed in the town 100 years ago
An ecumenical service will then take place at Saint John De Baptiste Church, followed by a march led by the Garda Ceremonial Unit.

Martha Brennan

AN GARDA Síochana has organised a free public event this Sunday to remember the first ever members of the Cork West Garda Division.

Serving and retired Gardaí will participate in the march, along with other representatives for the Emergency Services and Defence Forces.

The Garda Band, sopranist Orla Fogarty, and a bag piper will also play on the day.

Inspector Ian O’Callaghan told The Echo that the day of remembrance will be one of the division’s flagship commemoration events for 2022.

“The first members landed in Kinsale on the 13th of November 1922 and there were six men: one sergeant and five guards. They landed by boat having come down the Bandon River, which really shows the backdrop at the time,” Insp O’Callaghan said.

“The Civil War was going on, so the road infrastructure may have been damaged or it may have been deemed as the safest way to get them there. Sergeant Duffy remarked at the time that they got a ‘splendid reception’ from the people of Kinsale.”

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn will lay a memorial wreath at Kinsale Garda Station, where the national anthem will play. To finish the day, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan will make an address at the Temperance Hall and Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, will unveil a commemorative centenary plaque on behalf of the people of Kinsale.

“The event is open to the public and there will be serving members as well as retired, including Roger O’Donoghue, who is going on 96 years of age,” Inspector O’Callaghan said.

“It’s a day of remembering those first members and all of the gardaí who have served in Cork West since.”

kinsalewest corkcork garda
