'We have been campaigning for 40 years': Calls for Cork city street layout changes to be expedited

“A FREAK accident” on one of the narrowest streets in Cork City saw a car flip onto its roof while manoeuvring its way past parked cars.

A car was travelling on Blarney St on the northside of the city on Monday when it appears to have made contact with a parked car and flipped onto its roof.

Blarney St is one of Cork’s longest streets, beginning at the grotto at the junction of Shanakiel Rd and the Blarney Rd and ending at the junction with Shandon St.

The car narrowly missed pedestrians and children playing on the street nearby.

Local resident Ciara Rodgers had a near miss when the car flipped onto its roof and landed on a footpath at about 7.30pm on Monday.

“If I had left my house a few minutes earlier, I would have been crushed, and there were a few more people walking in the area earlier too. Thank God there was nobody on the footpath on that side of the road when this happened,” she told The Opinion Line on Cork’s 96fm.

Cork Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould called the incident a “freak accident” and said it was lucky no one was injured.

“No one was seriously hurt and no other cars were involved in the incident,” said Mr Gould.

Blarney Street Community Association representative Tom Coleman said the incident was concerning.

“Thanks be to God no one was seriously injured. Traffic is a major problem on Blarney St, there needs to be more communication between the council and the local community in relation to the street,” said Mr Coleman.

He said a one-way system needs to be implemented to prevent further incidents on the street.

“Infrastructure is an issue here, we have been campaigning on this for the past 40-plus years. It’s not right and it needs more priority, it is disgraceful.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the council is in discussions with the National Transport Authority (NTA) in relation to the street.

“It is an ongoing issue, there is concern in the local area. The council needs a design from the NTA to bring a proposal to residents of the surrounding area regarding a one-way system,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

He said it is a complex issue with no easy answer.

Mr Coleman said the local community is looking for basic changes with minimal cost.