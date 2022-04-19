Cork Airport can be a 'viable alternative' to Dublin says senator

A Government investment of €5.46m in Cork Airport has been welcomed in Cork with Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer outlining the importance of supporting an alternative travel hub to Dublin.

Mr Buttimer who is also a member of the Oireachtas Transport Committee (OTC) welcomed the allocation of €5.46m to Cork Airport under the regional airport funding programme.

The Cork Senator said the events at Dublin Airport these past few weeks show the importance of Cork Airport.

“It is critical that Government and aviation policy diverts and funnels traffic, passenger numbers and supports to our regional airports to ensure that we have a viable regional airport that can provide an alternative to Dublin.

“It is absolutely important to create a viable alternative to Dublin and it's important also from an operational point of view that airlines and the [daa] look in a real, proactive, way, at changing the number of passengers coming through Dublin Airport and promoting Cork.”

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: "Cork Airport hugely welcomes the continued Government support in the form of €5.46m capital funding for 2022. This investment complements the €40m being invested by daa at Cork Airport since 2019. The construction of a new electrical substation this year will see the completion of our airfield upgrades following the successful runway reconstruction last year.

"This year, Cork Airport will serve over 40 routes and welcome over two million passengers, representing a 77% recovery on 2019. This investment by the Government on vital safety and sustainability projects will ensure our recovery in 2022 and beyond and future proof Cork Airport’s infrastructure for many years to come.”

Other projects earmarked for completion at Cork Airport with the assistance of the Regional Airports Programme capital funding include the replacement of an existing fire tender and associated safety equipment, significant LED lighting upgrades across the airport campus and the replacement of two diesel vehicles with new, electric, zero-emission vehicles.

