Plans approved for new three-storey apartment block in Cork city 

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 20:30

Amy Nolan

Plans for a three-storey apartment block at a site at the junction of Western Road and Mardyke Walk have been approved by Cork City Council.

The application, lodged in the latter half of last year by Josephine Corbett and Mary Corbett, sought permission for the new apartment building at Carmelite Place.

It stated that the proposed development would provide 14 dwellings in a mix of five one-bed and two two-bed ground floor apartments, in addition to five three-bed and two four-bed duplexes.

In July 2020 Cork City Council refused planning for a taller apartment block proposed by the same applicants at the same brownfield site.

This proposal was for five storeys over semi-basement level, which would have included 30 apartments.

Last October the applicants lodged an application for a revised scheme. 

The council submitted a request for further information before making a decision on these fresh plans which resulted in some changes to the scheme including the colour scheme of the development.

Cork City Council’s approval of the development is subject to 21 conditions.

One condition states that no vehicular parking shall be provided as part of the development and that the provision of a minimum of 40 high quality covered cycling parking facilities must be provided. 

Another states that full details of any signage associated with the apartment development shall be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to construction.

