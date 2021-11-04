Applicants return with fresh plans for residential development in Cork city

PLANS are once again in the pipeline for a residential development at a site at the junction of Western Road and Mardyke Walk where planning permission was refused last year.

In July 2020, Cork City Council refused planning for a new apartment building at Carmelite Place.

Josephine Corbett and Mary Corbett's proposal was for five storeys over semi-basement level, which would have included 30 apartments.

There was also a provision for 69 bicycle parking spaces, 11 car parking spaces and shared amenity areas at podium level, and roof terrace.

Access to the development for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians was proposed from Mardyke Walk.

However, Cork City Council put the brakes on the proposals for a number of reasons, including the location of the site within the Mardyke Architectural Conservation area, as well as the scale, height, and massing of the development which the council said failed to reference the "historical plot size of the site and the character of the urban block and the area".

Revised plans have now been lodged with the council by the same applicants.

The fresh plans seek permission for a new three-storey building at the same brownfield site.

The residential development comprises a total of 14 dwellings in a mix of five one-bed and two two-bed ground floor apartments as well as five three-bed and two four-bed duplexes.

Site development works would also include 40 bicycle parking spaces, plantroom, waste and recycling storage, and external shared amenity areas.

Pedestrian and cycling access would be from Mardyke Walk.

A decision on the new planning application is expected by December 21.