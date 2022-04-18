Fear that city is unsafe: Public order arrest numbers described as 'staggering' 

The figures, confirmed to The Echo by the Garda Press Office, show that, as of last Monday, there had been 628 arrests for public order offences in Cork City since the start of the year.
In Cork county, the press office said 179 public order arrests occurred in Cork North, with 58 in Cork West.
The press office noted persons may be arrested more than once, and therefore the figures quoted may not relate to the number of people arrested.
Cork City Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn described the figures as “staggering”, and said the city was gaining an unfavourable reputation.
“People have come to me and said they feel unsafe in the city. The amount of knife crimes that are up, the amount of anti-social activities that are up, all are very concerning,” Mr O’Flynn said.