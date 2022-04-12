'Problems mounting' across emergency services in Cork, councillors say 

Cork County Council is set to write to Taoiseach Micheál Martin amid warnings that “problems are mounting” across emergency services in Cork City and county.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council discussed issues with frontline staff numbers and the delivery of emergency services at their respective meetings yesterday.

Fine Gael county councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, who is also a firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade said: “I’ve been involved in meetings where we’ve discussed the lack of gardaí on the ground, patients waiting over two hours for ambulances in West Cork, issues around recruitment, and retention in the retained fire service.

“I’ve been contacted over recent weeks by people in Kerry, Limerick, and Galway. This is not just about Cork; it really is a problem around the country. Staffing levels must match the growth in our population.”

At the county council meeting, Mr Murtagh said:

“Paperwork doesn’t pull people out of rivers, nor does it cut patients out of crumbled vehicles; firefighters do. Statistics and percentages don’t treat seriously wounded individuals; paramedics do.”

West Cork Independent Councillor Danny Collins said that he was particularly concerned about staffing issues amongst paramedics.

“It could be hours in some cases before an ambulance arrives for some people in Cork and that’s not good enough. Our paramedics are stretched to the very limit.”

Meanwhile, Cork city councillors voted to suspend standing orders at last night’s city council meeting to discuss the current pressures the city’s Fire Service is under.

The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin councillors, called on Cork City Council to acknowledge that Ballincollig Fire Station has been closed for several months and that this closure means a reduction of operational pumps in the city area from four to three, representing a 25% reduction in capacity ahead of the summer season which will see an uptick in sporting, musical and cultural events likely combined with drier weather.

It proposed that councillors would acknowledge and commend the ongoing efforts to recruit a retained fire service in Ballincollig and “without prejudice to this process” would call upon the council Executive “to explore every possible option to reopen and staff Ballincollig Fire Station in the interim from existing staff to ensure safety and adequate cover is available across the city and beyond”.

Councillor Eolan Ryng said: “We've seen an increase in fires of late in various areas around the city stretching our Fire Service.

“We are heading towards the drier summer season which will also bring thousands of visitors to the city with the welcome return of sporting, cultural and musical events. We need to ensure that we as a city provide the necessary level of protection."

The motion comes as firefighters in Cork city last month voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

A total of 96% of the votes were in favour of industrial action, up to but not including strike action with 80% voting in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action.

“As it stands now, we’re only proposing to take industrial action which is essentially a work-to-rule,” Billy Crowley, firefighter and union representative with Cork City Fire Brigade, told The Echo.

Mr Crowley said this action will primarily affect administrative duties and processes. Commencing on Friday morning, for five minutes during their shift change, firefighters will also picket.

Mr Crowley said the action is being taken amid the ongoing dispute in relation to Ballincollig fire station.

Following the boundary extension that saw Ballincollig become part of the city, the local fire station was operated by retained firefighters.

However, in 2020 there was a recruitment drive for full-time positions within the city’s service; several of Ballincollig’s retained firefighters were hired and were moved to the other city stations. This left a deficit of staff at the station, which ultimately led to the closure of the station.

Mr Crowley said there is a “national recruitment and retention crisis” in the retained fire service.

At last night’s council meeting, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher informed councillors that the matter is currently before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

He said he has spoken to Cork City Council’s Chief Executive and the Director of Services regarding Ballincollig’s Fire Station and has requested that a full report would be compiled as to the current situation which would be presented to councillors.

The Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty said the city has a “very functioning and safe Cork City Fire Service”- the performance of which is “monitored every day”.

She said it is “regrettable” that staff feel they have to resort to industrial action.

“The only way to resolve problems is to involve in processes and to have conversations but conversations require everybody to compromise,” she added.