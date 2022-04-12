Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Carrigrohane Road in dire need of a major facelift, says Cork city councillor

A local road user contacted the Ballincollig councillor regarding the road which is “broken, cracked and riddled with potholes and bumps”, according to the complainant.
The Carrigrohane road into Cork city from Ballincollig, covered in leaves. Pic Dean Venable.

CARRIGROHANE Road, otherwise known as the Straight Road, has been highlighted as being in a dangerous condition, according to local Fine Gael Councillor Derry Canty, who is pushing for funding.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Canty said he was inundated with correspondence from motorists and cyclists that use the road, outlining its bad condition and seeking information regarding an upgrade.

“It’s been on the agenda a long time”, Mr Canty said, “It was inherited by Cork City Council from the county two and a half years ago and still nothing has been done.” 

Mr Canty said he has raised the issue with the local authority on a number of occasions and said it was very frustrating.

“For motorists and cyclists, it is a big issue. Cars are rattling going along that road and it is causing damage to vehicles. If you are someone who has to use that road on a regular basis, it is likely to cause damage to your car through wear and tear. The road is in very bad, dangerous condition.”

Mr Canty said the road needs to be resurfaced and called on Cork City Council to make an application to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to get the monies needed to tend to the road.

“The time has come for a major effort to happen to get the money needed to resurface the road.” 

"The council should be trying harder,” Mr Canty said, “it is no use passing the bucket, something needs to be done.”

As a national road, Carrigrohane Road falls under the responsibility of the city council’s Infrastructure Directorate.

