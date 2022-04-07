US company to create 120 new jobs in Cork over next six months

APPROXIMATELY 120 jobs will be created in Cork over the next six months by Remitly a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families.

In June 2020 Remitly established its Fraud and Compliance Centre of Excellence in Cork. Their team has subsequently expanded to more than 100 employees.

The US-based company now wants to further expand its strategic operations in Cork.

In this next phase of growth, Remitly will be hiring roles that include customer protection associates, customer success team managers, program specialists, and compliance analysts.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news:

“This expansion at the company’s office in Penrose Dock is great news for Cork."

"I’m sure the company will have no problem filling the new roles with the wealth of talent in the area.”

“As Remitly continues to grow, we’re incredibly excited to nearly double the size of our talented team in Cork this year,” said Rene Yoakum, Chief Customer and People Officer at Remitly.

“We look forward to welcoming 120 new Remitlians to the team who share our passion for serving customers and solving fascinating problems,” she said.

Fiona Nagle, Director, Global Risk Operations said:

"The opportunity to build the Cork team with local, and customer-focused talent is exciting."

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said:

“Today’s announcement by Remitly is very good news from a company that has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Remitly’s presence in Cork strengthens the South West region’s FinTech cluster.

"Its plans for its Fraud and Compliance Centre of Excellence are a strong vote of confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the region,” he added.

Remitly has recently taken nearly 20,000 sq ft at Penrose Dock, a new Grade-A office complex at the heart of Cork’s new docklands.

Remitly is currently hiring across a series of functions including, Customer Protection Associates, Compliance Squad Investigators, Compliance Analysts, Program Specialist, and Customer Success Team Managers.

To explore opportunities at Remitly Cork please visit [https://careers.remitly.com/]