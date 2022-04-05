Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 08:21

US tech company to create 30 new jobs from Cork base over next two years 

The company is set to hire at least 30 computer engineers from various backgrounds and levels of expertise over the next two years
IDA Ireland’s Head of Regional Business Development, Ray O'Connor said: “The decision by NS1 to establish in Cork City is terrific news and a welcome addition to the South West region’s strong Technology cluster. Winning jobs and investment in regional locations continues to be a priority for IDA Ireland. I wish NS1 every success with this expansion.”

A US tech firm is to create 30 new jobs from a base in Cork.

New York-based tech company NS1, a leader in smart network control solutions, is establishing a presence in Cork, as "a major step to further the company's global presence". 

The company said: "NS1 is scaling up its cloud-based NS1 Connect platform which orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction. With billions of users, applications and devices connected through the NS1 platform, only NS1 delivers immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure."

This project has been supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This announcement from NS1 will see the creation of 30 new roles over the next two years to help expand its Connect platform. It’s great news that the company has chosen Cork for this expansion, once again highlighting the rich pool of talent available in the area. This new facility will play a key role in the expansion of NS1’s global engineering presence and I wish the team all the best in this exciting new chapter.”

A spokesperson for the company continued: "A key component of NS1’s expansion is building an engineering center of excellence, where NS1 can access and grow local talent interested in challenging work and in making a meaningful impact to the evolution of the company’s products. Ireland stood out as an exceptional source of skilled, diverse and passionate talent, well-versed in cloud development and innovation. The local NS1 management team in Cork is comprised of experienced, dedicated tech leaders who are passionate about their work, and are driven in establishing and leading high impact, high growth teams.

CORK TALENT

David Coffey, Chief Product Officer at NS1 said: "What makes NS1 stand out in the market is the variety of roles and opportunities to grow skills and experiences. Beyond offering senior tech opportunities, the company will train emerging tech talent in the latest cloud technologies and advanced programming languages such as Go.

“When locations for expansion were initially explored by NS1, Cork was top of the list for me based on the incredible success I’ve had establishing centers of excellence here in the past.

"The type of talent I’ve seen in the Cork market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand,” he added.

NS1 supports a hybrid working model, with remote work options available, but is also securing office space in Cork City that will provide an innovative, highly collaborative work environment. Ireland will serve as a hub for future hires throughout Europe. Growing the Ireland site is targeted to grow NS1’s global engineering presence, working in close collaboration with other sites in the United States and Vietnam.

