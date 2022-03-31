‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork

Nasuni Corporation, a leader in file data services, has today announced that it will create up to 55 new senior engineering jobs over the next three years in Cork at its newly established Innovation Centre.

This will be Nasuni’s first innovation centre and its fourth office including its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and additional offices in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Cary, North Carolina, USA.

The company is also expanding its presence in Germany, Benelux and London as part of its global expansion.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

'A vote of confidence in Cork'

Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD, said “This announcement is great news for Cork and indeed Ireland. With up to 55 jobs planned, Nasuni is placing a significant vote of confidence in Cork and further demonstrates our competitive position in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. I am delighted that Nasuni chose to locate its Innovation Centre in Cork as part of its global expansion.”

Nasuni has hired Derek Murphy as Vice President of Engineering, EMEA.

Derek is an experienced head of engineering with experience at multinational enterprise companies including Forcepoint, McAfee, Intel, and Apple.

In the past 15 years, Derek has worked in the domain of Cyber Security under the areas of Cloud Product and Services, with a focus on Cloud Software Engineering and Cloud Operations.

“We are looking for the right talent to fill senior, ‘greenfield development’ positions, cloud and analytics focused. This is high-value work, crucial to our business, and we are convinced we will find the right candidates in Ireland,” said Murphy.

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni, said that the company is committed to Ireland.

"We have already incorporated Nasuni Ireland Ltd. The country is known for its well-educated software talent pool as well as the number and variety of its technology hubs. Together with the strong support and relationship with the IDA and the diversity of the region, Ireland has a track record as a place to invest, and one that yields results. This will complement the success that Nasuni has in its centres of innovation and offices across the globe, continuing to offer the same level of trusted file data services in the region. Our vision is to expand the team to over 55 people over the next three years.”

Investment coming at 'the right time'

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Nasuni’s investment comes at the right time, as remote work continues to create unprecedented challenges and cyber security is more important than ever for enterprises. The establishment of the EMEA Innovation Centre for Nasuni is a testament to the region’s highly-skilled and talented workforce and reinforces IDA Ireland’s mission to boost jobs and investment for regional locations. I welcome Nasuni to Ireland and wish the team every success with this expansion.”

Nasuni has a hybrid working arrangement in place across all its offices as it transitions out of Covid-19. The current expectation is that the Ireland site will also support hybrid working. As Nasuni Ireland scales and hires people, the company intends to open a physical facility in the near future.

Nasuni is hiring across all functions and locations in 2022; for more information, please visit https://www.nasuni.com/company/careers/.