Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 15:58

Traffic backups occurring in Cork after temporary closure of Jack Lynch Tunnel

The tunnel has reopened but delays are still being experienced
Traffic backups occurring in Cork after temporary closure of Jack Lynch Tunnel

Traffic backups are being experienced on all approaches. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Martha Brennan

Traffic backups are being experienced on all approaches to the Dunkettle roundabout due to a temporary closure of the Jack Lynch tunnel.

The tunnel was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon and has since reopened but delays are still being experienced.

The closure was a result of an overheight vehicle on the southbound approach to the tunnel that needed to be removed.

The Dunkettle Traffic app released a notification encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

"Traffic is now moving through the Jack Lynch tunnel southbound as normal following the earlier overheight vehicle detection," the app said.

"Watch out for queues that have built up on the approaches."

Read More

‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light

More in this section

‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light ‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light
Ofsted inspection report Changes announced to second level senior cycle with students set to sit some Leaving Cert exams in fifth year
West Cork to get new luxury hotel after multimillion euro acquisition  West Cork to get new luxury hotel after multimillion euro acquisition 
Bolt taxi app launches in Cork

Bolt taxi app launches in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more