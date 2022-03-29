Traffic backups occurring in Cork after temporary closure of Jack Lynch Tunnel

Traffic backups are being experienced on all approaches to the Dunkettle roundabout due to a temporary closure of the Jack Lynch tunnel.

The tunnel was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon and has since reopened but delays are still being experienced.

The closure was a result of an overheight vehicle on the southbound approach to the tunnel that needed to be removed.

The Dunkettle Traffic app released a notification encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

"Traffic is now moving through the Jack Lynch tunnel southbound as normal following the earlier overheight vehicle detection," the app said.

"Watch out for queues that have built up on the approaches."