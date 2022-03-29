‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light

A planning application for hundreds of homes on the northside of the city has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in what has been welcomed as “a good news story”.

The strategic housing development (SHD) application seeking permission to develop 275 residential units and a crèche at a site in Ballyvolane was lodged by O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company back in November.

The application stated that the units would be made up of 205 houses, comprising two to four bedroom homes, including detached, semi-detached and terraced/ townhouses and 70 apartments, made up of one-bedroom and two-bedroom duplexes/ apartments.

The apartments are to be contained in three blocks ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The plans include the provision of landscaping and amenity areas to include play areas, grassed areas and a bicycle path.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company also sought permission for all associated ancillary development including pedestrian/cyclist facilities, lighting, drainage, boundary treatments, bicycle and car parking and bin storage.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that the range of accommodation types provided in the proposed development “will likely produce a variety of tenure types to the area, including long-term letting, managed housing, and private ownership”.

The site of intended development off the Ballyhooly Road is located less than 600m from Ballyvolane Shopping Centre and is currently in agricultural use.

ABP has now granted permission to the scheme, with 25 conditions attached.

Part of one of the conditions states that two of the units on the fourth floor in one of the blocks shall be amalgamated to form a two-bedroom unit.

Another states that a total of 110 secure bicycle parking spaces must be provided within the development and that 70 of these spaces are to be located in proximity to the apartment and crèche complex.

The development is to be carried out on a phased basis, in accordance with a phasing scheme which must be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to the commencement of development.

Labour councillor John Maher, who lives not far from the site of the proposed scheme, welcomed the grant of permission.

“This is good news for the community of Ballyvolane and will allow people born in the area to set up home in the area with the addition of 205 homes and 70 apartments.

“We now must complement these houses with the infrastructure and amenities.

“Work is due to begin later this year of important junction upgrades, footpaths and cycle lanes.

“BusConnects plans are due later this year and must ensure a top class bus service for the community of Ballyvolane.

“We also have €9 million investment from Irish Water into water infrastructure and we are awaiting the decision for the route of the Northern Distributor Road,” he said.

“It’s a good news story that will allow our community to grow and I’ll keep working with Cork City Council to ensure investment in our parks and local amenities.”

This sentiment was echoed by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent.

“While additional housing options for the community in Ballyvolane and surrounding areas can be welcomed it does need to go hand in hand with improvements to the road infrastructure, drainage, community amenities and facilities,” he said.

Similarly, Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn described the grant of permission as “very positive news” but said that increased facilities to service the area’s growing population must be developed.

He said he would be “hopeful” to see more developments like it in the area “with the caveat that with these developments we need to be investing in our community and sporting infrastructure”.

“I have been a long campaigner for a Ballyvolane that has its own community centre and additional sporting grounds,” he said.

“It’s a very welcome day but also we have to play catch up to get the infrastructure right for these new residents that will be entering our community shortly.”