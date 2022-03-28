Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 10:59

Cork woman who has raised over €100k for Marymount hosts another sell out event

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice holds a special place in the heart of Maeve Dennehy, who held an event last night that raised €45,000 for the charity
Ms Dennehy said that Marymount Hospice holds a very special place in her heart because of the excellent care her mother and sister received there. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.

Martha Brennan

A STYLISH charity event that took place in Cork City over the weekend has raised over €45,000 for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Over 400 women gathered in Dwyers of Cork on Sunday night for the event, which was inspired by the hit show 'Sex and the City'.

The unique event, called 'Sunday in the City', featured cocktails and entertainment and was organised by Maeve Dennehy of Love Cherish Boutique in Charleville.

Ms Dennehy said that Marymount University Hospital and Hospice holds a very special place in her heart because of the excellent care the hospice's staff gave her mother and sister before they both passed away. 

“I will never be able to fully express what Marymount means to me and my family," she said.

Maeve Dennehy set a donation target of €100,000 for Marymount Hospice. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.
Over the last number of years, Ms Dennehy has used social media to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the hospice.

Before her mother's diagnosis in 2018, Ms Dennehy held an event hosted by broadcaster Síle Seoige for over 600 women in Cork. The event raised over €25,000.

After the pandemic hit, the mother of two also ran an online campaign called 'Masks for Marymount', which raised over €32,000. Following Sunday night's event, her endeavours have now resulted in over €100,000 in donations for the charity.

"I was determined to reach the €100,000 mark this year. So, I was delighted to do an in-person event again. 

Tara and the team at Dwyer’s have gone above and beyond to support this event and I am so grateful for everyone’s support," Ms Dennehy said.

There was also an outpouring of support from a range of businesses across the county who generously donated prizes for raffles on the night.

Diane Magee of Marymount Hospice, Tara Lyng of Dwyers of Cork and Meave Dennehy from Love Cherish Boutique. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.
Tara Lyng of Dwyers of Cork said that the event, which sold a ticket every four minutes upon their release, made for a fantastic night out.

“We were honoured to host this superb fundraiser for Marymount and what a way to celebrate with so many ladies for an evening of fashion, fun, cocktails and fantastic entertainment," Ms Lyng said. 

"What an achievement by Maeve who has reached her target of €100,000 for Marymount. It's an incredible feat.”

Diane Magee of Marymount Hospice added: “Maeve selflessly gives of her time in memory of her wonderful mum and her lovely sister who availed of our services. 

"The funds raised go directly to the delivery and enhancement of patient and family care in Marymount. 

"It enables us to provide highly complex care to those with a life-limiting illness, irrespective of age or diagnosis and irrespective of place."

