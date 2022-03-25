Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup

Social Media Suggestion

@corkcitycentre

An independent page collating pictures from around Cork City Centre. A beautiful account that showcases the prettiest snaps of the city that can be found. Good for a scroll and you can also send in your photos and they'll be uploaded with credit to you.

Cork Person of the Week

A ‘keen’ supporter of this Cork charity, Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane popped by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind this week.

The soccer pundit dropped into the IGD National Training Centre ON Model Farm Road and met some of the ‘new recruits’.

The Cork charity tweeted their delight at hosting the visitor posting: “Always great to catch up with our friend and Ambassador Roy Keane who popped into our National Training Centre this morning. Unsurprisingly Ulreeka made quite an impression!”

Celebrity spotting in Cork

Hollywood star Paul Rudd enjoyed a day out in the picturesque seaside town of Cobh on Wednesday.

Paul and his family visited the Titanic Experience where staff said he was very "gracious", taking the time to take photos with enthusiastic Ant-Man fans.

Up in smoke

The Kane Building, located on Gaol Walk, between College Road and Western Road caught fire around 2pm on Thursday.

Cork City Fire Brigade attended the fire and two people have been treated at the scene by ambulance for what were described as “non life-threatening injuries.”

A statement from UCC outlined that the fire had been brought under control by emergency services.

“An isolated fire was detected in a section of the Kane Building earlier today. Health and safety procedures were followed, the building was safely evacuated, and the emergency services were alerted. UCC would like to thank Cork City Fire Brigade for its work in quickly bringing the fire under control.”

Douglas gets another supermarket

AN Bord Pleanála has granted Lidl planning permission to construct a new supermarket and apartments in Douglas.

The Planning Board has overturned a decision by Cork City Council to refuse planning permission for the outlet last August.

Proposed Douglas Lidl with eight apartments overhead

The Council had refused planning permission on grounds of incompatibility with a development plan objective for the land and injury to visual amenity.

The four-storey scheme will feature a new store and includes apartments on the Douglas Relief Road roundabout.

The decision to grant planning permission to Lidl Ireland GmbH for a new store has been met with criticism from councillors in Cork City South-East.