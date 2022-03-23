'Keen' to meet the new recruits: Cork's Roy Keane pops by local charity

A ‘keen’ supporter of this Cork charity, Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane popped by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind this week.
IGD is a national charity helping people with sight loss or families of children with autism to achieve mobility and independence.
The BBC pundit dropped into the IGD National Training Centre ON Model Farm Road and met some of the ‘new recruits’.
The Cork charity tweeted their delight at hosting the visitor posting: “Always great to catch up with our friend and Ambassador Roy Keane who popped into our National Training Centre this morning. Unsurprisingly Ulreeka made quite an impression!”
