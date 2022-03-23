Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 10:50

'Keen' to meet the new recruits: Cork's Roy Keane pops by local charity

IGD is a national charity helping people with sight loss or families of children with autism to achieve mobility and independence.
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Ambassador Roy Keane photographed with his dog Jet. (Photo by Dave Phillips Photography, info@davephillips.co.uk)

Roisin Burke

A ‘keen’ supporter of this Cork charity, Cork’s most famous footballer Roy Keane popped by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind this week.

IGD is a national charity helping people with sight loss or families of children with autism to achieve mobility and independence.

Roy Keane with Irish Guide Dog Ulreeka.
Roy Keane with Irish Guide Dog Ulreeka.

The BBC pundit dropped into the IGD National Training Centre ON Model Farm Road and met some of the ‘new recruits’.

The Cork charity tweeted their delight at hosting the visitor posting: “Always great to catch up with our friend and Ambassador Roy Keane who popped into our National Training Centre this morning. Unsurprisingly Ulreeka made quite an impression!” 

