Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 15:48

Fire at UCC: Two people injured

Cork City Fire Brigade attended the fire and 2 people have been treated at the scene by ambulance for what is being described as “non life-threatening injuries.” 
The Kane Building, Located on Gaol Walk, between College Road and Western Road went up in smoke around 2pm today.

Roisin Burke

A fire at University College Cork has seen two people taken to hospital with injuries.

A statement from UCC outlined that the fire had been brought under control by emergency services.

“An isolated fire was detected in a section of the Kane Building earlier today. Health and Safety procedures were followed, the building was safely evacuated, and the emergency services were alerted. UCC would like to thank Cork City Fire Brigade for its work in quickly bringing the fire under control.” 

 A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a fire at University College Cork that occurred at 14.20pm on the 24 March.

“Two people have been taken Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.” 

 An email was issued to students highlighting that the fire was brought under control but outlining that the Kane Building is currently closed.

Further correspondence on the reopening of the building is to be issued to students when appropriate.

