Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 19:12

Hollywood A-lister spotted in Cork town

Hollywood star Paul Rudd has spent time with family in a Cork seaside town.
Hollywood star Paul Rudd has spent time with family in a Cork seaside town. Picture David Creedon.

Hollywood star Paul Rudd enjoyed a day out in the picturesque seaside town of Cobh on Wednesday.

Paul and his family visited the Titanic Experience where staff said he was very "gracious", taking the time to take photos with enthusiastic Ant-Man fans.

Staff of the popular tourist spot said that the family have been regular visitors to Cobh in the past, as Paul's father had a "great passion for history and the Titanic story."

“As the last port of call, Cobh has a unique and emotive link to the story and we hope the Rudd family enjoyed our tour and our stories,” they posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

