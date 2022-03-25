Cork hotel wins top award

A Cork hotel has taken home a top award this week, being named the best five-star hotel in Ireland.

Cork’s Hayfield Manor Hotel was named the country’s best five-star hotel at the annual Hotel and Catering Review Gold Medal Awards held at The Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny.

The hotel has been delivering five-star service in Cork since 1996.

Speaking following the announcement, managing director of Hayfield Family Collection Michael Jacobi said the win was a “wonderful boost for the team following a very challenging time in the hospitality industry.”

Mr Jacobi added: “It has always been part of our foundation promise to make each of our guests feel understood and valued and to make their visit, however long or short, exceptional, so to be recognised as the greatest five-star hotel in Ireland is a marvellous achievement and is a testament to the wonderful work of our outstanding staff.”

The Hayfield Family Collection is an independent collection of properties owned and managed by the Scally family. Hoteliers for three generations the family are the proprietors of Hayfield Manor, Great Southern Killarney, and Killarney Royal hotels.

One of Cork’s luxury boutique hotels was also awarded a hospitality accolade for it’s ‘unique’ service style and beautiful décor.

Cork’s ‘Grand Dame’ the Imperial Hotel has been awarded the prestigious title of Ireland’s ‘Best City Hotel’ at the awards ceremony.

The Imperial Hotel was also shortlisted in two other categories as Ireland’s Best Four-star Hotel and Ireland’s Best Guest Experience.

Now in their 32nd year, the Gold Medal Awards is highly regarded as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry and recognises excellence in hospitality across the country.

For more information their website.