Enjoy a unique chocolate 'eggstravaganza' this Easter at this Cork city luxury hotel

Elaborate Easter treats inspired by the Roald Dahl classic Willy Wonka along with a chocolate body treatment and massage are available in this city this April.

The Imperial Hotel is encouraging people to “treat some bunny” to an elegant afternoon tea with the option to include luxurious spa treatments all available at the four star boutique hotel.

The Imperial Hotel has been thinking outside of the Easter basket when dreaming up fun and indulgent treats to ‘eggcite’ locals and visitors alike.

Giant colourful sweets, chocolate bon-bons, and golden tickets will hang from the impressive lobby’s high vaulted ceilings, setting the chocolate factory scene on arrival at the historic South Mall hotel.

The Grand Dame of Cork, as it’s known, has adopted a ‘Grace and the Chocolate Factory’ theme for this ‘eggcellent’ season taking inspiration from the Roald Dahl classic novel, Tim Burton movie and their famous past guest, Princess Grace of Monaco.

They have also added a vintage sweet cart, a whimsical photo wall, and a Grace and the Chocolate Factory Gateway in order to to create perfect insta moments for chocolate lovers and those looking to celebrate Easter in style.

The menus have also been given a chocolate factory overhaul. The beautiful and elegant Lafayettes is serving a mouth-watering ‘Grace and the Chocolate Factory’ Afternoon Tea that would put Willy Wonka to shame.

Taking inspiration from the Tim Burton movie, the creative team of pastry chefs collaborated with the hotel’s artist in resident Ethan Desmond (‘From The Sketch Up’) to create a three tiered story. It features decadent delights including a macaroon with a cowboy hat for Mike TV, a blueberry choux (for Violet), a golden egg (for Veruca Salt), and Grace mini chocolate bar (for Augustus Gloop), for €35.

The Imperial’s sustainable restaurant Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall, which sources ingredients from the nearby English Market and local suppliers, has also added an indulgent Ferrero Rocher Choux to the menu. And you can indulge further during your visit with a chocolate inspired cocktail from Sketch, the hotel’s new sustainable cocktail bar.

The Imperial’s Escape Spa has devised the ultimate treat for chocoholics - a ‘ChocoCocoon’ treatment. Chocolate is known for its anti-ageing, toning and softening qualities so this will certainly put an extra bounce in your step. The heavenly chocolate scented body treatment includes the application of cocoa-rich formulas, exfoliation with a dry brushing technique and chocolate infused essential oils, and a full body massage with melting heated cocoa lotion, and a relaxing head and foot massage. You’ll even be treated to a chocolate bar in the relaxation room! This treatment is an optional extra lasting 1hr15min for €139 per person.

See imperialhotelcork.com/graceandthechocolatefactory for more information and to book email reservations@imperialhotelcork.ie or call 021 4274040 from April 1.