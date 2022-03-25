Simon Coveney evacuated from event following security alert

Latest:

A security alert in Belfast has caused the cancellation of a peacebuilding event attended by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister.

Simon Coveney was speaking at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast when he abruptly ended his speech and was ushered from the room.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, has been evacuated.

Mr Coveney had been speaking about the importance of reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

He had told the event: "The patient work of reconciliation and deepening of relationships does need to continue on our own island."

A spokesperson for Mr Coveney said: "The minister and team are safe, have been taken to a secure location and the PSNI are doing their work."

Tim Attwood, from the Foundation, told the PA news agency that the security alert is a reminder "to everyone that there is no role in our society for violence".

He added: "A suspect device will not stop the work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation."

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

"There are no further details at this stage."

Earlier:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is said to be safe following reports of a security issue at a venue in Belfast.

It is understood Minister Coveney was mid-speech at a Belfast community centre when there was a security alert.

The Cork Minister left the stage at the Houben Centre in North Belfast and was taken to a ‘secure location’ after a suspect device was reportedly found in the venue car park.

A spokesperson for Minister Coveney said: “The Minister and team are safe, have been taken to a secure location and the PSNI are doing their work.”