Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 09:25

Emergency services deal with commercial fire in city overnight 

Fire crews have had a busy night. 
Detailing the incident on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that the scene had been made safe and crews would be mobile soon.

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade and from Ballyvolane have been dealing with a commercial fire overnight. 

The incident happened at a premises on the Carrigrohane Road. Image: Cork City Fire Brigade Twitter
The incident happened at a premises on the Carrigrohane Road. 

Crews gained access to the location of the fire with the use of a hydraulic platform. 

The incident was on a number of call-outs for fire crews overnight. 

Firefighters were also called to gorse fires, bonfires, medical incidents and a successful river rescue with one patient rescued from the river to safety. 

