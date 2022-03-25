Emergency services deal with commercial fire in city overnight 

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade and from Ballyvolane have been dealing with a commercial fire overnight.

The incident happened at a premises on the Carrigrohane Road. Image: Cork City Fire Brigade Twitter

Crews gained access to the location of the fire with the use of a hydraulic platform.

Detailing the incident on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that the scene had been made safe and crews would be mobile soon.

The incident was on a number of call-outs for fire crews overnight.

Firefighters were also called to gorse fires, bonfires, medical incidents and a successful river rescue with one patient rescued from the river to safety.

