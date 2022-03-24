Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 19:52

Cork City Fire Service respond to numerous gorse fires on the Northside 

The Glen River Park is a common location for the fires with two units of the emergency services responding to reports of fires on each and every occasion as well as Gardaí being notified on a number of occasions.
Cork City Fire Service respond to numerous gorse fires on the Northside 

Aerial photo of members of the Cork City Fire Brigade dealing with a gorse fire in the Glen River Park running between the Glen and Ballyvolane.

Roisin Burke

“The summer starting early” is how the fire service have described a recent spate of gorse fires on the northside of the city.

Members of the Cork City Fire Brigade attended a number of large gorse fires in the Glen River Park, running between the Glen and Ballyvolane on Wednesday and Thursday, with the fire service explaining that this is common occurrence during the good weather.

Cork City Fire Brigade Deals with Large Gorse Fire for the Second Day in a row, Cork, Ireland. Credit: Damian Coleman
Cork City Fire Brigade Deals with Large Gorse Fire for the Second Day in a row, Cork, Ireland. Credit: Damian Coleman

The Glen River Park is a common location for the fires with two units of the emergency services responding to reports of fires on each and every occasion as well as Gardaí being notified on a number of occasions.

Read More

Gardaí make arrest following €21k cannabis seizure in Cork suburb

More in this section

Fire at UCC: Two people injured Fire at UCC: Two people injured
Gardaí make arrest following €21k cannabis seizure in Cork suburb Gardaí make arrest following €21k cannabis seizure in Cork suburb
Law and justice concept Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless man in Cork street to be released after sentence cut on appeal
corkcork city fireemergency servicesnorthside
<p>A CUH spokesperson said: “Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.” </p>

People asked to avoid CUH's emergency department 'unless absolutely necessary'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more