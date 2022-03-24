Cork City Fire Service respond to numerous gorse fires on the Northside 

“The summer starting early” is how the fire service have described a recent spate of gorse fires on the northside of the city.

Members of the Cork City Fire Brigade attended a number of large gorse fires in the Glen River Park, running between the Glen and Ballyvolane on Wednesday and Thursday, with the fire service explaining that this is common occurrence during the good weather.

Cork City Fire Brigade Deals with Large Gorse Fire for the Second Day in a row, Cork, Ireland. Credit: Damian Coleman

The Glen River Park is a common location for the fires with two units of the emergency services responding to reports of fires on each and every occasion as well as Gardaí being notified on a number of occasions.