14-hour wait in pain: Son slams mother’s wait for ambulance in West Cork

Eamon Lucey toldhis 88-year-old mother suffered a fall while walking near her home outside Bandon on Monday and was in pain, with injuries to her hip and shoulder.
Mr Lucey said an ambulance was called at approximately 2pm, but despite numerous follow-up calls to the National Ambulance Service (NAS), no ambulance arrived and the family called SouthDoc that evening.
The doctor who attended Mr Lucey’s mother then placed a 112 call for an ambulance at approximately 10pm on Monday, and when no ambulance had arrived by 3am on Tuesday, her family made another call.
An ambulance arrived at approximately 4am, Mr Lucey said, and his mother was then driven 25km from Bandon to Cork University Hospital (CUH).