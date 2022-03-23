Covid-19: New figures show which parts of Cork are reporting highest and lowest rates of virus 

Two local areas in Cork are reporting 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 which are above the national average.

According to the latest figures from the Covid-19 data hub, the Cobh LEA has the highest current 14-day incidence rate of the virus at 1324.9 per 100,000 of the population.

The incidence is above the national average 14-day incidence rate of 1,188.5 per 100,000 of the population.

The figures are based on cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR test in the two weeks to March 14.

A total of 452 cases of the virus were reported in the LEA for this period The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had the second highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus at 1271.4 per 100,000 people with 385 cases reported in the LEA in the two-week period.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA reported a 14-day incidence of 1128.3 with 253 confirmed cases while the Cork City North West LEA had the next highest incidence at 1097.4, with 441 new cases reported.

The Midleton LEA, which encompasses the Youghal area, had a 14-day incidence rate of 1073.9 with 488 new cases reported.

The Cork City South West LEA reported a 14-day incidence of 1062.7 with 500 cases reported while the Cork CIty North East LEA had an incidence of 1045.8 per 100,000 people with 441 cases reported.

The Cork City South East LEA had an incidence of 1026.1 with 439 cases, the Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1025 with 382 cases and the Cork City South Central LEA had an incidence of 1019 with 394 cases.

The Carrigaline LEA was one of five local areas in the county to report a 14-day incidence of the virus which was below 1,000 per 100,000 people.

It reported a 14-day incidence rate of 976.1 per 100,000 with 343 cases, confirmed by PCR test, reported in the two week period.

The Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 931 per 100,000 people and reported 343 cases while the Mallow LEA had an incidence of 915.7 and reported 267 new cases.

The Fermoy and Kanturk LEAs not only had the lowest 14-day incidence rates of the virus in the county, but when considered among areas where the virus is not suppressed, had some of the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 nationally.

The Fermoy LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 733.4 per 100,000 people with 267 cases- the tenth lowest 14-day incidence rate nationally.

The Kanturk LEA had a 14-day incidence of 701.8 per 100,000 people with 175 cases- the sixth lowest incidence rate of all LEAs in the country, where the virus is not supressed.

According to the data, the Buncrana LEA had the lowest incidence of the virus nationally at 567.8 while the Sligo-Strandhill LEA had the highest incidence of the virus at 2.6k per 100,000 people.