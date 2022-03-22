Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 11:56

Cork town taking part in pilot to reduce waste from textiles and clothing

The project is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency's Green Enterprise.
Pictured at The Donate Don't Waste Charleville launch at the Charleville Park Hotel were, Ann Greensmith, Shop Manager SVP Charleville, Mary Lynch, President Holy Cross Conference SVP Charleville and Sonia O'Neill, SVP Regional Manager. Picture: Alan Place

Mostafa Darwish 

Charleville is one of three areas in the country that have been selected to take part in a unique pilot which aims to reduce waste from textiles and clothing. 

The north Cork town is taking part in the 'Donate Don't Waste' separate textiles collection pilot, which forms part of Community Resources Network Ireland's (CRNI) innovation and demonstration project.

The project aims to understand attitudes and behaviours around unwanted clothing and home textile.

Moreover, it seeks to share information on where and what to donate and make donations easier through increased donation points and door-to-door collections.

As part of the project, businesses in Charleville can host a textile collection box and share information with customers about donations. These donations will benefit Vincent's Charleville.

Speaking to the Echo, Ms Christine Costelloe of CRNI said that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions. She said that therefore, it is critical to reuse existing clothing and home textiles. 

"The Donate Don't Waste Charleville pilot will help us better understand how to reduce textile waste and what new business and employment opportunities can be created by keeping the value of textiles within Ireland," she added. 

Mary Lynch is the President of St Vincent de Paul Holy Cross Conference Charleville. 

Speaking to the Echo, Ms Lynch said they were approached to work on the project, and they agreed.

"We will benefit from anything good we will be able to sell in our shop, our fantastic charity shop in Charleville."

She said that people in the locality have responded positively to the project. 

"They're very much in favour of our shop.

"We have some wonderful volunteers there from the local community. And some of them go over and above to help us."

Christine Costelloe of CRNI added: "We're delighted that there are so many ways for Charleville community members, businesses, schools, and community groups to get involved and positively contribute to environmental, social and economic change."

For more, visit www.donatecharleville.ie and@CRNIreland on social media channels.

