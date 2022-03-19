Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 15:53

Concerts at Musgrave Park to ensure 'great' summer in Cork

Plans are in place to hold seven concerts at the Tramore Road venue in Ballyphehane in June.
Plans are in place to hold seven concerts at the Tramore Road venue in Ballyphehane in June.

John Bohane

MCD Productions recently applied for a license to hold a series of concerts in Musgrave Park this summer.

Plans are in place to hold seven concerts at the Tramore Road venue in Ballyphehane in June.

Independent councillor Mick Finn said the concerts in Musgrave Park will ensure it will be a ‘great’ summer in Cork.

“These concerts, once managed to a high standard to accommodate local residents are a great boost to the area and to Cork. It is fantastic to see world-renowned acts on our doorstep. It will be a great summer in Cork,” he said.

Anticipated crowds of over 15,000 guests and staff are expected to attend the concerts, which feature some of the biggest names in music.

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon is scheduled to be the first artist to play on Wednesday, June 15.

Irish band Picture This are due to play on Friday, June 17, with popular Welsh singer David Gray set to perform on Saturday, June 18. Dublin band The Script will play the venue on Sunday, June 19.

English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers are scheduled for Thursday, June 23. Glaswegian musician Lewis Capaldi will perform on Friday, June 24.

And, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will bring the curtain down on the concert on Saturday, June 25.

The gates for each concert are due to open at 5pm. The concerts from Sunday night to Thursday night are scheduled to finish at 10.30pm. The concerts on Friday and Saturday night are scheduled to finish at 10.45pm.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the concerts.

With Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Live at the Marquee also hosting big concerts this summer, it promises to be a huge summer for the local economy and Cork music fans.

