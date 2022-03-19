9 new gardaí to be allocated to South region

SEVENTY new gardaí have been attested as sworn members of the force at a ceremony.

The newly sworn members of An Garda Síochána will bring the total number of sworn Gardaí to 14,385.

These members of An Garda Síochána commenced their garda training in July 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic and have undertaken a blend of on-line learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training at garda stations.

Together with one additional probationer garda, they will now take on operational responsibilities, with nine of the gardaí to be allocated to the South region.

Speaking at the ceremony last week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris acknowledged the demands of training for the role during the pandemic.

“Training to become a member of An Garda Síochána can be demanding under normal circumstances, however undertaking the programme during the Covid crisis will have made it all the more challenging for this intake of trainees.

“This group has quickly adapted to a new model of hybrid learning, and each of the 70 gardaí being attested today has already shown their commitment to keeping people safe. I admire their personal strength in seeing the programme through to today’s attestation.”

Mr Harris also said that he was pleased that on a week when the country has marked International Women’s Day, 35% of the new gardaí passing out were women.