HUGE crowds turned out for the St Patrick’s Day parades held throughout towns and villages in Co Cork yesterday, including in Mallow, Bandon, and Crosshaven.

The sun shone and there was a feelgood factor reported throughout the county as the parades returned to many towns and villages for the first time since 2019.

Joey O'Brien, Sean Byrne and Amelia O'Sullivan of the Youghal RFC at the parade in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Independent councillor Mary Linehan Foley said the streets of Youghal were “thronged” for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“It was an unbelievable day. There were crowds out in Youghal that were never seen before. I think people felt that they needed this badly after the last two years. Every organisation in the town took part. We had loads of floats. The organisers of the parade deserve great praise for putting on a super event. The streets were thronged with people. Front streets and back streets were all lined with people. It was great to see,” she said.

Liam, Liam junior and Emelia Egan seen with Colin Broderick at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ms Linehan Foley said the town was a sea of colour and noise.

“There was a great feelgood factor in the town. Everybody was out, from newborn babies to the elderly, they were all lining the streets. The weather just added to a great day.”

Huge crowds also attended the St Patrick’s Day parade in Midleton. Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said it was a great “community” event.

Twins Emily and Ema Renolds at the Bandon parade. Picture Denis Boyle

“People are so glad to be back. Everybody was out enjoying themselves. There were lots of families and lots of teenagers which was great to see. So many groups took part in the parade. It really was a huge community event and a great success. There was plenty of colour and excitement,” she said.

It was a similar story in Carrigtwohill where Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said there was a great atmosphere. “The colour was fantastic. It was nice to have the parade back again. There was a great buzz,” he said.

Abbie Breen from Drimoleague enjoyed an ice-cream at the Bantry parade. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Cllr Barry said everyone was enjoying the fun. “It was lovely to see people out enjoying themselves. It was good to see people dressed up and having fun. Carrigtwohill is such a multicultural town now and it was great to see all the different nationalities participating and having fun.”

The water and public lights in Bantry town were turned green for the day. Independent councillor Danny Collins said the parade attracted its biggest ever crowd.

Tim Manning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“The buzz is back. There was a massive turnout and a great atmosphere. We had over 20 floats participate in the parade.

“It was the biggest crowd I ever saw for a parade. The water and the lights in the street were turned green for the day. Most of the businesses decorated their shop fronts with paintings, banners, and flags. We had people of all ages out and about in Bantry,” he said.