2,500 community participants to join Cork St Patrick’s Day parade

If you would like to send a message to the live stream – a greeting from near or far to be read out on air - please email parade@corkcity.ie or message on Facebook or Twitter.
Wheelchair users and those with special needs will be accommodated in a special area on Patrick Street, and there will be ISL Interpreter services available beside the Grandstand, which this year is situated on the South Mall. Former Grand Marshal, Olympian and Presenter of Breakfast on Cork’s RED FM Rob Heffernan will MC the Parade.
Information on road closures and diversions, bus re-routing, Park and Ride bus facilities are all listed on www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie along with a full listing of festival events.
“It was a nice opportunity to get out into the community and show the fantastic pupils we have on the campus. Even the smallies from the preschool got to enjoy it. Everybody got to enjoy themselves.
“The students were encouraged to dress up and wear green. As we are St Patrick’s school it is fitting that we make a day of it and celebrate the occasion in style. It is a nice opportunity for the pupils and the staff members to join together. The sun shone and there was a lovely atmosphere as the students waved their flags. Frank Brady played the bagpipes and passing motorists beeped their horns. There was great excitement. We hope to make this an annual event,” he added.
The teacher said that the guest of honour, Rob Heffernan was a star attraction amongst both the students and the teachers.
“Rob Heffernan was an absolute gent. He was posing for Instagram pictures with the secondary students, and he jumped in for pictures with the smallies,” he added.
Students and staff members from Gaelscoil Teaghlaigh Naofa in Ballyphehane also participated in a school parade in Tory Top Park.
Senior infants teacher Síle Ní Dhonaile said the students really enjoyed themselves. “The weather was brilliant, and the kids really enjoyed themselves. It was a lovely occasion and very successful. The student council organised the event. The students were very creative. We had floats and homemade banners. There were loads of parents watching on which helped to create a great atmosphere,” she said.
The Barrack Street Band added to the occasion as they played music which helped to generate a lovely ambiance, said the teacher.
“There was lots of dancing and music. The students and the staff members all dressed up and we marched around the Tory Top Park in all our glory.
“The Barrack Street Band added to the great atmosphere. There was plenty of colour, music, laughter, noise, and excitement which was great to see. The students have missed out on a good bit in recent years, so it is nice to be getting back to some degree of normality,” she added.