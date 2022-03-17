2,500 community participants to join Cork St Patrick’s Day parade

OVER 2,500 community participants will take to the streets of Cork City today for the first St Patrick’s Day parade since 2020.

The theme of this year’s parade is Heroes — Ordinary people in extraordinary times.

The parade will begin at 1pm at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Place before it makes its way along South Mall and Grand Parade, then up St Patrick’s Street to finish on Merchants Quay.

The Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade will feature over 2,500 local community participants as well visiting groups from the United States - including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours and the Bixby Ruby group from Oklahoma.

St Patrick walks with pupils at the Gaelscoil An Teaghlaigh Naofa parade on Wednesday. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Arts organisations, Cork Community Art Link and Cork Puppetry Company will also bring large-scale floats to wow the public – expect to see a giant granny and a huge heart on the route.

Joining the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr.Colm Kelleher as guests of the parade will be some members of the Ukrainian Community and in the body of the parade, Polish community support group Together Razem has invited people in Cork from several Eastern European countries to parade with them under a banner of solidarity — Together4Ukraine, to show their support to the Ukrainian people.

The Parade will be streamed live on www.corkcity.ie/en/tv from 12.45pm.

If you would like to send a message to the live stream – a greeting from near or far to be read out on air - please email parade@corkcity.ie or message on Facebook or Twitter.

Wheelchair users and those with special needs will be accommodated in a special area on Patrick Street, and there will be ISL Interpreter services available beside the Grandstand, which this year is situated on the South Mall. Former Grand Marshal, Olympian and Presenter of Breakfast on Cork’s RED FM Rob Heffernan will MC the Parade.

Information on road closures and diversions, bus re-routing, Park and Ride bus facilities are all listed on www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie along with a full listing of festival events.

Celebrations begin early in Cork schools

Ahead of today’s parade, pupils at a number of schools across Cork held their own St Patrick’s Day celebrations yesterday.

The five schools situated on the campus at St Patrick’s, Gardiners Hill all came together for a ‘’Lá Glás’ day as they held a walk around their local community.

St. Patrick's preschool pupils Thom, Alisha, Ruby, Amelia and Kate who took part in a combined 'Là Glas' day which started with a walk around the community at Gardiners Hill, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork Olympian Rob Heffernan was the special guest for their celebrations.

Ronan Lettis, home school community liaison coordinator with St Patrick’s Boys’ NS and St Patrick’s Infants School said the day proved a ‘lovely’ occasion.

"All the students on the campus participated in the joint initiative. We did our own mini St Patrick’s Day Parade in the community. It was a lovely occasion,” he said.

Garda Helen Courtney keeping an eye on the boys of St. Patrick's Boys National School, Gardiners Hill, Cork who took part in a combined 'Là Glas' day which started with a walk around the community. Included are pupils, Ethan, Kieran, Ross, Dan, Kevin and Sam with Frank Brady of the Ballyphehane Pipe Band. Picture Dan Linehan

“It was a nice opportunity to get out into the community and show the fantastic pupils we have on the campus. Even the smallies from the preschool got to enjoy it. Everybody got to enjoy themselves.

“The students were encouraged to dress up and wear green. As we are St Patrick’s school it is fitting that we make a day of it and celebrate the occasion in style. It is a nice opportunity for the pupils and the staff members to join together. The sun shone and there was a lovely atmosphere as the students waved their flags. Frank Brady played the bagpipes and passing motorists beeped their horns. There was great excitement. We hope to make this an annual event,” he added.

The teacher said that the guest of honour, Rob Heffernan was a star attraction amongst both the students and the teachers.

“Rob Heffernan was an absolute gent. He was posing for Instagram pictures with the secondary students, and he jumped in for pictures with the smallies,” he added.

Students and staff members from Gaelscoil Teaghlaigh Naofa in Ballyphehane also participated in a school parade in Tory Top Park.

Senior infants teacher Síle Ní Dhonaile said the students really enjoyed themselves. “The weather was brilliant, and the kids really enjoyed themselves. It was a lovely occasion and very successful. The student council organised the event. The students were very creative. We had floats and homemade banners. There were loads of parents watching on which helped to create a great atmosphere,” she said.

Young musicians Craig, Jacob and Callum play with the Gaelscoil An Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane brass band at the school parade on Wednesday. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Barrack Street Band added to the occasion as they played music which helped to generate a lovely ambiance, said the teacher.

“There was lots of dancing and music. The students and the staff members all dressed up and we marched around the Tory Top Park in all our glory.

“The Barrack Street Band added to the great atmosphere. There was plenty of colour, music, laughter, noise, and excitement which was great to see. The students have missed out on a good bit in recent years, so it is nice to be getting back to some degree of normality,” she added.