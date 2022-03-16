Cork convoy diary: Ukrainian woman and her son who fled home are reunited with family in Cork

She told The Echo that she finds herself becoming emotional several times a day when meeting Ukrainian people.
When Larysa and Maryna were children, St Aloysius Girls Secondary School in Cork organised a scheme to bring Ukrainian children to Ireland in the wake of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. In 1994, Larysa and Maryna stayed with Liam and Rose Cotter’s family in Kerry Pike, and they have remained friends with them over the years.
The rules of Poland’s idiosyncratic train service apparently mean that booking a first-class ticket just means you can travel in first-class, but actually reserving a seat there costs extra. When people who had known to reserve seats came demanding that Laryssa and Matviy move, two young Indian men, Manpreet Singh and Sharan Randhawa, Sikhs who had been volunteering at the border, insisted on giving up their seats. At the end of the grueling, six-hour train journey to Wroclaw, at almost 4am, the young men bought baby food for Matviy and paid for a taxi to take them to their hotel.