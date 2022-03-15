Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 17:45

Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork

The People's Republic of Cork group transformed a utility box in the city into the Ukrainian flag this week, painting 'Welcome to Cork' in Ukrainian on its back
As part of the People's Republic of Cork's campaign, they've also started selling t-shirts and began a collection for the International Red Cross. Picture: People's Republic of Cork/ Tom Doig.

Martha Brennan

A STREET Art Group has taken to Cork City to create a new piece welcoming Ukrainians to Cork.

The group also added the phrase 'Fáilte go Páirc Uí Kyiv' on the unit in order to spread the message of welcome.

"The profound horror of Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world," the group said. 

"Soon, thousands of refugees will begin arriving in Cork and we need to welcome them with open arms. We need to turn Cork into Páirc Uí Kyiv."

The work has been credited to Tom Doig, a collage artist and muralist living in Cork City.

As part of the People's Republic of Cork's campaign, they've also started selling t-shirts and have begun a collection for the International Red Cross.

"Aside from donations, we are largely powerless to do anything else to help," they said.

"The distance between Cork and Kyiv will give frightened Ukrainians coming here some psychological relief that they are safe. But that will, of course, be quickly replaced by anxiety about arriving in a place they have never been before and know little about.

"So it’s up to all of us to wrap a metaphorical arm around them to make them feel exceptionally welcome.

"We’ve organised a bit of street art in the city centre that says ‘Welcome to Cork’ in their language. Put up a Ukrainian flag in your window or on your car, learn the Ukrainian word for welcome (‘Laskavo Prosymo’).

"There are frightened Ukrainian kids arriving on Leeside this week, most of whom had to leave their young fathers behind. These children should be welcomed into GAA, soccer and rugby clubs as soon as possible. Those who run dance classes, martial arts clubs, drum circles and yoga sessions could offer a few free places to our new friends.

"Let’s get on it. Time to turn Cork into Páirc Uí Kyiv."

