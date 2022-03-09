Cork School Garden Competition returns with €5,000 prize fund

THIS year's Muintir na Tíre Cork School Garden Competition has officially kicked off, with up to €5,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The annual competition is sponsored by Cork City and Cork County Councils and is open to all primary schools that have a school garden.

"If a school has a garden or they are thinking about developing one, then the Cork School Garden Competition might be for them," said Sean Holland of Muintir na Tíre.

"There are so many categories and awards and the competition is open to new or existing gardens, big and small.”

Launching the event, Mayor for the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said: “Activities that can help children to learn the importance of nature while staying active are crucial for health and wellbeing.

"Since its establishment in 2012, the Muintir na Tíre School Garden Competition has inspired thousands of students across Cork County to embrace the outdoors.

"I urge schools to consider signing up this year, we want to see students from every town and village involved."

To enter visit www.muintircork.com by April 15.