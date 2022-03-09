Cork County Council and Cork Airport team up to encourage tourism growth in Cork

A new advertising campaign targeting inbound visitors to Cork Airport has been launched to help regenerate the tourism economy in Cork.

Cork County Council has launched the new campaign which will feature the ‘Explore Cork’ App, which was launched by Cork County Council in May 2021.

The ‘Explore Cork’ app features over 850 places to see and things to do in Cork across 18 categories of activities such as trails, family fun, visitors attractions, arts culture, and beaches.

As well as directing users to the relevant tourism activities, the App is linked to the ‘Pure Cork’ website and its database of dining and accommodation options in Cork.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said:

“Now that we can welcome international visitors again, we want to enable them to make the most of their time in our fantastic county and engage with the incredible range of tourism activities available to discover at the touch of a button.

“This campaign will highlight Cork’s hidden gems to the thousands of visitors that will pass through Cork Airport over the coming months and will solidify Cork’s position as a leading sustainable tourism destination."

‘Explore Cork’ spotlights each of the 23 main towns in Cork County, with a dedicated ‘Town’ section, presenting local information and video footage that highlights the many spectacular tourism assets associated with each town and its surrounds,” she added.

Pictured at the launch were: Barry Holland, Communications Manager, Cork Airport; The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan and Sharon Corcoran, Director of Services, Economic Development, Enterprise & Tourism, Cork Co. Co

The Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said:

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the Council has worked on a suite of measures to support the recovery of our towns and villages.

"The Tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability over the past two years. This campaign will encourage international visitors to use the ‘Explore Cork’ App to enrich their visit and extend their stay in Cork County.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport said:

“This year, we anticipate welcoming over two million passengers at Cork Airport which will be almost eight times the passenger traffic level of 2021.

"With the “Explore Cork” app, tourists will be able to explore the great variety of what Cork City and County has to offer.

"This is very welcome news for all the hotels, pubs, and restaurants throughout Cork who will offer a Pure Cork welcome to these international tourists.”