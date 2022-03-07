Cork volunteer group seeking donations of pet food for Ukraine

A CORK animal volunteer group is collecting pet food donations for displaced animals in Ukraine.

St Vincent de Paws has set up drop-off points around Cork City and county to collect dog and cat food donations, which can be from any brand and in any form of container.

"We are only using a small number of drop offs as we need to get the food out as soon as possible," said organisers.

"Alternatively, if you can't get to a drop off we can always provide you with one of the numbers for the stores if you'd like to buy food from them."

Over 12 pet shops and groomers have teamed up with the charity so far to set up donation points.

Organisers said they were "beyond grateful" for the response so far and were "blown away by the kindness shown" by the people of Cork.

An extra pop-up collection held in Carrigaline on Friday resulted in a carload of donations of food and toys.

"I've never seen anything like it, people just kept on coming," said organiser Susie Jones.

"The animal community in Cork is like a family and everyone wants to help.

"The response has just been phenomenal."

The items will be shipped to Ukraine in the coming days via various convoys leaving Cork.

Donation bins can be found at:

The Spaw, Douglas

Pets Plus, Cobh

Pets Plus, North Point Blackpool

Pets Plus, Fermoy

Pet Essentials, Carrigaline

Julie Curtin’s Dog Grooming And Dog Accessories, Churchfield

Morgan's Daybreak, Togher

Muddy Puppy Grooming Salon, Midelton

Glanmire Pet Shop

Macroom Pet Shop

Fairy Tails Grooming, Kanturk

Shaggy Chic Dog Grooming, Castlemartyr

For more see St Vincent de Paws on Facebook.