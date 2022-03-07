Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 13:12

Cork volunteer group seeking donations of pet food for Ukraine

St Vincent de Paws has set up drop-off points around Cork City and county to collect dog and cat food donations to be sent to Ukraine
Cork volunteer group seeking donations of pet food for Ukraine

St Vincent de Paws, Cork, is collecting donations of cat and dog food from any brand for displaced animals in Ukraine. Picture: St Vincent de Paws.

Martha Brennan

A CORK animal volunteer group is collecting pet food donations for displaced animals in Ukraine.

St Vincent de Paws has set up drop-off points around Cork City and county to collect dog and cat food donations, which can be from any brand and in any form of container.

"We are only using a small number of drop offs as we need to get the food out as soon as possible," said organisers.

"Alternatively, if you can't get to a drop off we can always provide you with one of the numbers for the stores if you'd like to buy food from them."

Over 12 pet shops and groomers have teamed up with the charity so far to set up donation points.

Organisers said they were "beyond grateful" for the response so far and were "blown away by the kindness shown" by the people of Cork.

An extra pop-up collection held in Carrigaline on Friday resulted in a carload of donations of food and toys.

"I've never seen anything like it, people just kept on coming," said organiser Susie Jones. 

"The animal community in Cork is like a family and everyone wants to help.

"The response has just been phenomenal."

The items will be shipped to Ukraine in the coming days via various convoys leaving Cork.

Donation bins can be found at: 

  • The Spaw, Douglas
  • Pets Plus, Cobh 
  • Pets Plus, North Point Blackpool 
  • Pets Plus, Fermoy 
  • Pet Essentials, Carrigaline
  • Julie Curtin’s Dog Grooming And Dog Accessories, Churchfield 
  • Morgan's Daybreak, Togher 
  • Muddy Puppy Grooming Salon, Midelton 
  • Glanmire Pet Shop 
  • Macroom Pet Shop
  • Fairy Tails Grooming, Kanturk
  • Shaggy Chic Dog Grooming, Castlemartyr

For more see St Vincent de Paws on Facebook.

Read More

More than 12 tonnes of supplies donated to Cork group bringing aid to Ukrainian refugees 

More in this section

Yellow weather warning for Cork Yellow weather warning for Cork
Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area  Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area 
Irish farmers will ‘step up’ to challenge of growing more grain, says minister Irish farmers will ‘step up’ to challenge of growing more grain, says minister
#ukraine
<p>The Welsh singer will be playing at the iconic Cork venue on Saturday, June 11. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

UK singer announces Live at the Marquee gig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more