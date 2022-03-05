Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Businesses in Cork's former Victorian Quarter join forces for rebrand of area

The historic Cork city area is recruiting a director of operations as part of a major rebranding and promotion drive.
Businesses in Cork's former Victorian Quarter join forces for rebrand of area

In the region of 20 businesses in the former Victorian Quarter centred on MacCurtain Street have joined forces in their quest to promote the area as a day and night-time destination.

John Bohane

SEVERAL businesses in the former Victorian Quarter, centred on MacCurtain Street, have joined forces in their quest to promote the area as a day and night-time destination.

The historic Cork city area is to retire its  ‘Victorian’ name and is recruiting a director of operations as part of a major rebranding and promotion drive.

Derek Shears, VQ spokesperson explained how a number of businesses have contributed funds for a campaign to raise the profile of the area. 

“We are very much looking forward. We are hoping to recruit a director of operations. We are working hard, and we are looking to bring on board a permanent person who can be the anchor for co-ordinating all the stuff that we are doing. It will be a 16-hours a week role,” VQ spokesman Derek Shears said.

Mr Shears said the whole community in the former Victorian Quarter will be playing a ‘major part’ in the rebranding of the area. 

“It is not just hospitality. There are a lot of business firms here as well, but the community is a massive part of what we are here. I think we have the biggest residential population of all the quarters in the city, so the residential community is extremely important.

“About 20 businesses have come together and all have contributed funds to get the ball rolling. It emphasises how serious we are about wanting to raise the profile and the quality of the area,” he added.

Mr Shears said all the committee members share the same vision in their drive to promote the historic area. 

“There is massive potential in this area. It is a very exciting venture. We all have the same vision. There is a big future ahead for the area.” 

The committee is hopeful of appointing a director of operations as soon as possible. 

“We have advertised the role so we would be hoping to get responses over the next few weeks. Once we have a shortlist of candidates, we will be doing an interview process. From our point of view the sooner a person is in place and working on behalf of all the committee the better,” Mr Shears added.

Read More

Exhibition will imagine what Cork could look like in the year 2101

More in this section

Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees
Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas
Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use
cork city centre
Garda Stock

Gardaí at scene of incident at home in Cork City

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more