Businesses in Cork's former Victorian Quarter join forces for rebrand of area

SEVERAL businesses in the former Victorian Quarter, centred on MacCurtain Street, have joined forces in their quest to promote the area as a day and night-time destination.

The historic Cork city area is to retire its ‘Victorian’ name and is recruiting a director of operations as part of a major rebranding and promotion drive.

Derek Shears, VQ spokesperson explained how a number of businesses have contributed funds for a campaign to raise the profile of the area.

“We are very much looking forward. We are hoping to recruit a director of operations. We are working hard, and we are looking to bring on board a permanent person who can be the anchor for co-ordinating all the stuff that we are doing. It will be a 16-hours a week role,” VQ spokesman Derek Shears said.

Mr Shears said the whole community in the former Victorian Quarter will be playing a ‘major part’ in the rebranding of the area.

“It is not just hospitality. There are a lot of business firms here as well, but the community is a massive part of what we are here. I think we have the biggest residential population of all the quarters in the city, so the residential community is extremely important.

“About 20 businesses have come together and all have contributed funds to get the ball rolling. It emphasises how serious we are about wanting to raise the profile and the quality of the area,” he added.

Mr Shears said all the committee members share the same vision in their drive to promote the historic area.

“There is massive potential in this area. It is a very exciting venture. We all have the same vision. There is a big future ahead for the area.”

The committee is hopeful of appointing a director of operations as soon as possible.

“We have advertised the role so we would be hoping to get responses over the next few weeks. Once we have a shortlist of candidates, we will be doing an interview process. From our point of view the sooner a person is in place and working on behalf of all the committee the better,” Mr Shears added.