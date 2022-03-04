Exhibition will imagine what Cork could look like in the year 2101

AN exhibition showcasing proposals of how Cork city and the metropolitan area could be in 2101 is set to open in St Peter's on North Main Street next week.

The exhibition will feature the entries of a design competition led by Engineers Ireland Cork Region which asked applicants to propose an innovative, creative and sustainable vision of Cork city and the metropolitan area in 80 years’ time.

Engineers, architects, landscape architects and other relevant professionals were asked to prepare a vision including sketch design proposals to support Cork city’s 2101 population and economy to enable Cork and its metropolitan area to continue to be an innovative, sustainable, vibrant and healthy city, with a great quality of life for its citizens and visitors.

The competition was organised to celebrate 80 years in existence for Engineers Ireland Cork Region and to engage engineers and other relevant professionals in the story of design in Cork to find solutions to challenges it faces.

Participants were encouraged to collaborate with other professional disciplines.

The upcoming exhibition will offer the public an opportunity to engage with these visions, something it is hoped will stimulate much discussion and debate about the future direction of Cork’s physical environment, economy, and society.

"We are confident that the public will be enthused by the variety and originality produced by the engineer lead teams and that this opportunity for expression will inspire Cork’s younger population to consider a career in the solution-focused industry of engineering," Valerie Fenton, chairperson of Engineers Ireland Cork Region, said.

The exhibition of the entries is open to the public in St Peters from March 10-12, 10am-5pm, each day.

The five judges in the Cork City 2101 Design Competition have also been announced and they are Dr Mary Moloney from MTU, Tricia O’Sullivan, Chair IPI Cork Branch, Peter McKeown, Chair RIAI Southern Branch, Valerie Fenton, Chair Engineer’s Ireland Cork Branch and John McCarthy BEng.